Stay Connected With Zong Postpaid IR Offer On Your USA Trip

Planning a trip to the USA? Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, staying connected with family, friends, and colleagues is important. With Zong’s postpaid international roaming offers, you can enjoy a seamless experience, ensuring you’re never out of touch, no matter where your travels take you. So, what are you waiting for? If you are off to the USA, subscribe to the Zong Postpaid IR Offer and experience the thrill of seamless connectivity.

Why Choose Zong Postpaid IR Offer? Zong is committed to providing its customers with the best possible connectivity, and their international roaming plans are designed to offer convenience, affordability, and exceptional service quality. Here’s why you should consider Zong for your next trip to the USA: Affordable Rates

Seamless Connectivity

High-Speed Data

Easy Activation

Offered Incentives

1 GB Data

60 Mins

60 SMS

Price

Rs 5000 + Tax/ Month

Key Points

Dialing : Dial numbers with the country code while roaming. For Pakistan: +9231X-XXX-XXX-X.

: Service Activation : Activate at the Customer Service Center or through a relationship manager. A deposit of Rs 15,000 is required.

: Helpline : 310 and 311 are not accessible on roaming. For emergencies: call (0092-51-111-222-111) from another number. Activate IR services before leaving Pakistan.

: Billing and Tariffs : Charged in Pakistani Rupees. US$ – Pak Rupee exchange rate based on the 23rd day of the preceding month. Rates may vary by 5% to 10% and apply for up to 60 days. Calls to Satellite and Premium numbers are more expensive. Incoming SMS on roaming is free. Outgoing call rates to the rest of the world are generally higher.

:

For further queries, customers can contact the Zong helpline by dialing 310 from their Zong number or by dialing 111-222-111 from any other network.