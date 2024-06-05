Stay Connected With Zong Saudi Arabia Roaming Offer On Your Hajj Journey!

Zong consistently delivers value and affordability, keeping its customers engaged and satisfied. It brings offers for its customers by continuously introducing new and innovative packages tailored to meet their diverse needs. Zong targets specific customer segments with tailored offers, such as students, business professionals, and frequent travelers. If you are embarking on your Hajj journey, Zong has amazing offers for you. With the Zong Saudi Arabia Roaming offers, you can share your spiritual moments with loved ones back home. Off to Hajj? So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to your suitable offer right now and stay connected with seamless communication.

Zong Saudi Arabia Roaming Offers

International Roaming Service allows users to use their Zong SIM cards while traveling outside Pakistan. With Zong, International roaming is no longer just a luxury. Now you can enjoy the lowest & most affordable rates worldwide.

Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (30 Mins, 30 SMS and 1 GB) Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (60 Mins, 60 SMS and 3GB) Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (90 Mins, 90 SMS and 5 G3) Data Roaming Offer 1GB Data Roaming Offer 3GB Data Roaming Offer 5GB Validity: 15 Days Validity: 30 Days Validity: 45 Days Validity: 15 Days Validity: 30 Days Validity: 45 Days 1700 +tax 4200 +tax 6600 +tax 1200 +tax 3300 +tax 5400+ tax

It is pertinent to mention that Prepaid Data Roaming is live in Saudi Arabia now @PKR 5 / MB +Tax.

How To Subscribe?

Dial *4255# to subscribe.

Important Points:

Government taxes apply

Subscribers must dial every number with country code to make calls while roaming

Prepaid Customer needs to activate International Roaming services before leaving Pakistan

Incoming SMS on roaming is free of cost

The fax facility will not work while roaming

If you are looking for a Zong Hajj package, there are different options for you. The superb bundles of data, minutes, and SMS will let you stay connected during the whole journey. For further queries, customers can contact the Zong helpline by dialing 310 from their Zong number or by dialing 111-222-111 from any other network.

