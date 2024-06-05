Stay Connected With Zong Saudi Arabia Roaming Offer On Your Hajj Journey!
Zong Saudi Arabia Roaming Offers
International Roaming Service allows users to use their Zong SIM cards while traveling outside Pakistan. With Zong, International roaming is no longer just a luxury. Now you can enjoy the lowest & most affordable rates worldwide.
|Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (30 Mins, 30 SMS and 1 GB)
|Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (60 Mins, 60 SMS and 3GB)
|Prepaid Voice and Data Bundle (90 Mins, 90 SMS and 5 G3)
|Data Roaming Offer 1GB
|Data Roaming Offer 3GB
|Data Roaming Offer 5GB
|Validity: 15 Days
|Validity: 30 Days
|Validity: 45 Days
|Validity: 15 Days
|Validity: 30 Days
|Validity: 45 Days
|1700 +tax
|4200 +tax
|6600 +tax
|1200 +tax
|3300 +tax
|
5400+ tax
It is pertinent to mention that Prepaid Data Roaming is live in Saudi Arabia now @PKR 5 / MB +Tax.
How To Subscribe?
Dial *4255# to subscribe.
Important Points:
- Government taxes apply
- Subscribers must dial every number with country code to make calls while roaming
- Prepaid Customer needs to activate International Roaming services before leaving Pakistan
- Incoming SMS on roaming is free of cost
- The fax facility will not work while roaming
If you are looking for a Zong Hajj package, there are different options for you. The superb bundles of data, minutes, and SMS will let you stay connected during the whole journey. For further queries, customers can contact the Zong helpline by dialing 310 from their Zong number or by dialing 111-222-111 from any other network.
