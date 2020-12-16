Do you remember that wise saying: Health is wealth? That’s so true because no one can enjoy any activity of life without good health, that’s why it is very important to take care of ourselves. Taking good care of your health is important than anything as prevention is better than a cure. In the era of modern technology, there are so many different apps working for different purposes. Realising this fact, the developers have designed some best health apps in Pakistan that help you to stay healthy.

Stay Healthy with Best Health Apps in Pakistan

Today, we can say proudly that Pakistani developers have designed good health apps for us that works accurately and help us in a time of need. No doubt, our health sector still has not adequate technology and far behind from the rest of the World. But thanks to the developers, who gave us some hope by introducing these types of apps. And we hope that soon their continuous efforts will bring improvement in our health sector.

In this post, we are going to discuss some best health apps in Pakistan that promise to help people in any kind of health issue.

Medical Guide App Pakistan:

Medical Guide App Pakistan contains all the necessary information that you would need in a time of an emergency or you are facing any health issue. The app is providing you with the details of hospitals, drugs, and ambulances. The app is specially designed for android users and it can be run offline so the users can learn about the specific drugs and medications without any ad. Users can get complete information about Drugs’ generic, brands along with updated prices and disease with their sub-contents.

The app is absolutely free of cost. You only need to install this app and you will get useful knowledge about pharmacy. Medical Guide App is also helpful for medical-related people like Doctors, Pharmacists, medical advisors, medical representatives, Medical Students.

Pharmapedia Pakistan:

It will not be wrong if we say that “Pharmapedia Pakistan’ is an encyclopedia of pharmacy containing all the information on available medicines in Pakistan. The app gives you all the information about the Medicine’s dosages, side effects and many more.

Users are able to get free, offline access to information on generic drugs (dosages, indications, more), medicine brands in Pakistan. Pharmapedia Pakistan app gives you the information about the prices, available forms, alternate brands and much more. Users can get all the required information without annoying ads. Install the app and get all the medical knowledge.

FindmyDoctor:

Find My Doctor provides an easy solution to your health problem. The app founded in 2016 by a person whose mother died of medical negligence. FindmyDoctor is providing you with the facility of lab tests, at-home doctor consultation, and also show you the list of local doctors. The app also helps you to find blood donors in your area. The interface of the app is very simple and easy plus you can get the health tips too.

The app can link doctors with patients and vice versa. With the help of the app, you can also get reminders for your medicine and appointment.

Dawaai:

We can say that Dawaai is Pakistan’s leading online pharmacy as you can get all the information about medicines. The app is giving you the facility to order the medicine online and they will deliver it at your doorstep. Moreover, users will also get to know their possible side effects and where to order them and when to refill them. You can get reminders and news about upcoming medicines within the app.

Dawaai has also introduced the feature named as ‘Denture at Home’ that is offering you Lab tests at home. The app is providing you with integrated pharmacy services with Convenience and Quality.

The trusted hospital and laboratory partners that have collaborated with the app include South City Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital, Chughtai Lab, National Institute of Blood & Diseases and Dr. Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre.

Healthpass TeleDoc

Medicount Pvt Ltd has developed the Healthpass app which is a ‘Find a Doctor’ app helping users to find the doctors that are available within your range. Users can book an appointment with a doctor via the app. The interface of the app is simple and user friendly. Users can pay their fees from their phones as well.

Wrapping Up!

There is still a need to work on some more apps and modern technology tools in the health sector. We understand that digitization in the health sector is fairly new but we believe that the continuous efforts of developers and industry insiders will make it possible to bring improvement in this sector with the help of advanced technology.

