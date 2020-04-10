Stay Home and Share Your Balance for Free With Jazz

In the wake of this hour, all the operators are trying to make things easier for customers. While supporting the lockdown and government orders to stay at home, Jazz is launching a feature that will save unnecessary visits to shop and franchises during these days. This time Jazz facilitates its customers with free balance share to help people stay connected without going out for balance. Its the best time to show your love to others and Share Your Balance for Free

Share Your Balance for Free With Jazz

It is the best time to show love to your dear ones and share balance to these for FREE.

Usage Charges Max Share Limit Max Amount Trasffered/day Dial *100*<9230XXXXXXXX> *# Rs.0 per share transaction Rs 50/Transaction Rs.250

NOTE: When you use Jazz Share, you will be asked to confirm a message that you receive. The transaction will be completed once the confirmation message is received.

Terms & Conditions:

The advance income tax rate is @12.5% on each recharge

Rate of sales tax in Federal Territory of Islamabad is 17%

Rate of sales tax in the rest of Pakistan and AJK is 19.5%

GB is exempted from taxes

The amount of balance and recharge required for bundles may be rounded up to the nearest whole number

Jazz reserves the right/discretion to set/change the price/rate of any offer/package/bundle or withdraw/change/revoke such offer/package/bundle at any time. Where required under PTA’s regulations, prior notice shall be given to affected customers accordingly.

