Stay In Touch With Your Loved Ones With Zong Saudi Arabia Direct Dialing Offer

Zong 4G, the leading network provider in Pakistan, has launched several affordable international roaming bundles for travelers. Acknowledging the importance of staying connected, Zong 4G is dedicated to offering unparalleled comfort and affordable solutions that cater to the various needs of travelers. This time, Zong brings an amazing “Saudi Arabia International Dialing Offer” for its customers. If you, your friends, or your family are leaving for their spiritual journey, stay in touch with them and share the blessed experience seamlessly.

As a leader in revolutionizing travel connectivity, Zong is well aware of the importance of providing reliable and affordable means for customers to stay connected while they travel. That’s why it keeps on bringing amazing offers for travelers. Saudi Arabia International Dialing Offer is the best option for those going to Hajj these days.

Through this bundle, you can make direct calls from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia at the affordable rate of only Rs. 0.70+tax per second, accompanied by daily subscription charges of Rs. 1+tax. The offer is location-based. It is applicable solely from specific locations within Pakistan, which include: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Swabi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Abbottabad Bannu, Hyderabad, Charsadda, Attock Larkana, Nowshehra, Chakwal, Quetta Muzaffargarh. The offer can be subscribed through My Zong App or by dialing *8080#

For further queries, customers can contact the Zong helpline by dialing 310 from their Zong number or by dialing 111-222-111 from any other network. International calling in Pakistan comes at a significant cost. Acknowledging this challenge, Zong 4G finds it critical to introduce bundles that provide accessible options to users across Pakistan, delivering superior connectivity and affordability.