StayGo mini USB-C Hub Designed by Twelve South for iPad Pro

A new model of StayGo USB-C hub is released by Twelve South. The new StayGo mini is designed with iPad in mind and brings four ports to Apple’s flagship tablet.

When looking for a USB-C hub, the only thing we see next to MacBook is a rat’s nest of cables and cords hanging off the side. StayGo delivers all the ports you need, but with a cord long enough to neatly tuck it away and keeping the front of the workspace clean and tidy. Plug in StayGo to connect to all your desktop gear and power hidden out of sight, but ready to go.

The new StayGo mini design as a black shell and a dot-riddled pattern on tops which is similar to the original StayGo USB-C hub. A short cable within the device itself and a longer cable hidden included in the box, were available in the larger StayGo. In this way, one could use the smaller cable on the go and the long one when at the desk. The new mini StayGo is designed with the same concept i.e. an integrated male USB-C connector that can be directly plugged in to an iPad or iPad Pro and the longer female to male USB-C cable when working at the desk.

The hub offers four ports i.e. USB-A, HDMI, headphone/audio out and USB-C for power. The HDMI port supports 4K x 2K at 30Hz as well as full 1080P. The USB-A 2.0 port supports up to 5Gbps and the USB-C PD port can handle up to 85W of power. Though the iPad can’t support 85W of input power, it’s useful if used with a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

The few apparent features of the StayGo USB-C are:

USB-C Hub connects peripherals to the MacBook or iPad Pro

Desktop-length cable allows connections and power to be located out of sight or behind the desk, creating a tidy workspace

Additional Compact Travel Cable stows away directly inside StayGo

Connections include: 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A 3.0 (x3), independent SD + Micro-SD card slots and 85W USB-C pass-thru power

