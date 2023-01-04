The Steam Awards 2022 Winners Revealed

Advertisement

The Steam Awards have announced its 2022 winners. Steam users voted on a variety of familiar categories like Game of the Year. Interestingly enough, there are also some fun categories as well like Best Game You Suck At, Better with Friends and Labor of Love.

It is worth mentioning here that none of last year’s winners has made return appearances — except Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, Elden Ring was the only title to take home two Steam Awards in 2022.

As mentioned above, there were some unconventional categories as well. For instance, Labor of Love award — which highlights games that had strong ongoing support from developers — the community selected Cyberpunk 2077.

The Steam Awards’ Better with Friends category focuses on multiplayer titles and group play. Steam also added soothing casual games with its Sit Back and Relax category. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga took home the prize over Power Wash Simulator, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Dorfromantik and Slime Rancher 2.

Anyways, you can check out the complete list of the winners here.

Complete List of Steam Awards 2022 Winners

Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Elden Ring VR Game of the Year: Hitman 3

Hitman 3 Labor of Love: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Better With Friends: Raft

Raft Outstanding Visual Style: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Most Innovative Gameplay: Stray

Stray The Best Game You Suck At: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Best Soundtrack: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Outstanding Story-Rich Game: God of War

God of War Sit Back and Relax: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Best Game on the Go: Death Stranding Director’s Cut

