Steam broke its own records with 30 million users online at once

Steam, a video game digital distribution service and storefront has broken its previous records. It hit a total number of 30,012,957 users online at one time on its platform. This record was made yesterday October 23rd. This news was revealed by Steam who shared its charts, though SteamDB scores a bit higher: 30,032,005.

Most of the population on the site is coming from Ghana which is the 48th most populous country in the world. Steam has got people’s interest for some years but since 2020 it has witnessed phenomenal growth. This was the Covid when people were sitting at home and found a new way to entertain themselves. The growth is so outstanding when compared to its previous records.

For Instance, it took 14 years for Steam to grow to a 15 million concurrent user peak in 2017, but just 5 years more to get another set of 15 million users.

In January, Steam had broken its record with the 25 million mark. This spectacular growth shows that people these days are so much more inclined toward gaming as they provide the ultimate source of entertainment. Even I believe that the usage of social media platforms which was once at its peak has also declined are more people want to play games to stay active and entertained.

This growth also opens avenues for new entrants in gaming which can expect success keeping in view people’s interests. All that needed to be done is coming up with something even better than before. Till then, let’s celebrate the success of Steam.

