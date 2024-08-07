Step Into AI with OPPO Reno12 Series: Pre-Order Your First AI Smartphone Today!

OPPO, launches OPPO’s First AI smartphone, the Reno12 series in an exclusive event in Lahore. The phone includes three variants Reno12 F 4G, Reno12 F 5G and Reno12 5G. Equipped with smart AI features and protected by the robust All-Round Armour, the AI-packed and durable Reno12 F, is now available for pre-order from August 5, with a starting price of PKR 69,999 for Reno12 F 4G.

The launch event was an impressive showcase unveiling “OPPO’s first AI smartphone,” and brought together top tech KOLs, influencers, OPPO executives, OPPO Partners and media representatives. The event featured an in-depth briefing on the OPPO Reno12 Series, live demonstrations of AI Eraser, AI Studio, and AI LinkBoost, as well as an exclusive demonstration of their All-Round Armour feature. The interactive experience zone provided attendees with a hands-on experience of the OPPO Reno12 F.

Talking about the Reno12 series, George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan said:

“We are thrilled to introduce our first AI smartphone in Pakistan at this exclusive event. At OPPO, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to provide our customers with leading technology that enhances their lives. The Reno12 series embodies our vision of making advanced AI accessible to everyone, combined with unmatched durability and elegant design.”

A World of Rich AI Features at Your Fingertips

At the heart of Reno12 series is OPPO’s commitment to making AI technology accessible by providing more users with advanced GenAI features. The Reno12 series provides cutting-edge AI features to enhance your photographs including AI Eraser which removes unwanted objects from photos effortlessly and AI Studio provides personalized photography experiences, transforming portraits into unique avatars.

The OPPO Reno12 F 5G also supports Smart Image Matting 2.0 that enables precise multi-subject cutouts that you can now also save for future use. For enhanced productivity, the phone includes AI tools such as AI Recording Summary, AI Writer, AI Summary and AI Speak. These tools are accessible via the AI Toolbox sidebar, increasing user efficiency.

Built to Endure: Advanced Durability with All-Round Armour

Despite its stylish appearance, the Reno12 series is incredibly durable, fortified with All-Round Armour. This includes an advanced glass screen, a High-strength Alloy Framework, and a Sponge Bionic Cushioning structure, providing inside-out protection. OPPO Reno12 F is rated for IP64 Water and Dust Resistance and certified for 5 Stars in SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection Testing. The device is Anti Pressure, Anti-smash and can survive in highly heated environments as well. It ensures smooth functioning even with wet or oily hands.

Always Connected, Always On

The Reno12 series offers top network performance with AI LinkBoost technology and a 360° Surround Antenna solution, that leverages a system-level AI model to boost signal reception and optimize network selection, ensuring users enjoy the best connection possible even in weaker signals. For extreme cases with no network coverage, Reno12 F supports OPPO BeaconLink which enables device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth.

The Brand-New AI Portrait Expert

Beyond its suite of GenAI Features, OPPO Reno12 F elevates the photography experience with an Ultra-Clear Camera System designed to capture sharp and natural portraits. The devices feature a 50MP Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 112-degree 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Powerful Performance and Premium Design

The Reno12 F models boast a robust 5,000mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, ensuring extended connectivity. Both devices come with ColorOS 14.0.1. The Reno12 F 4G offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The Reno12 F 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Platform, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM for seamless performance.

The OPPO Reno12 F introduces the stylish Cosmos Ring Design. Its elegant circular camera module is encircled by the dynamic Halo Light. The Reno12 series is slim and lightweight, boasting a 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen, with up to 2,100 nits peak brightness that ensures vibrant visuals.

Pricing and Availability

From its stunning design to its advanced AI capabilities, the Reno12 series is set to redefine how you interact with technology. Reno12 F 4G is available in Amber Orange, Olive Green and Matte Gray whereas Reno12 F 5G is available in Amber Orange and Olive Green colors. Step into AI with OPPO Reno12 F with a starting price of PKR 69,999.

