Stolen iPhones From Pakistan Sold in Dubai: Police Reports

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Irfan Baloch stated that the South zone police cross-checked the IMEI numbers of 10,237 different mobile phones grabbed or stolen in Karachi within the system between November 2022 and July 2023. As a result of the checking, 1,230 cases resulted in 423 recovered mobile phones in the South district. On the other hand, IMEI numbers of 1,978 mobile phones were checked, leading to 345 recovered and 989 traced in the City district.

DIG further added that IMEI numbers for 1,452 mobile phones from the Keamari district were filtered. As a result, 377 were recovered and 726 were traced. Significant evidence indicated that the cell phones seized or stolen in Karachi are being sold in Dubai and Afghanistan.

According to DIG, at least 22 mobile phones were smuggled through Balochistan into Afghanistan. After that, they were sold in local markets and were seized. These phones contained Pakistani mobile SIMs upon reaching Quetta, overseeing their identification. Furthermore, DIG South Baloch revealed that his team had recovered many stolen iPhones from Karachi as well. These handsets underwent refined processes to bypass iCloud passcodes and were reset before being sold in the Dubai market. It was made quite clear that the people from whom these iPhones were impounded had originally purchased them from local markets in Dubai and then brought them into Pakistan.

