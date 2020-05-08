Stop Others to Add You to WhatsApp Groups by a Simple Guide for Android Smartphones

We all know that WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps, that is helping us to connect with each other across the globe. There are different WhatsApp groups of friends and our family members where we share our posts and thoughts. But sometimes there are some unwanted groups where are added by others without our consent. and these type of groups is just making troubles for us.

So, if you don’t want to be a part of these type of groups, then it is very easy to stop people from adding you. To stop others from adding you to the different groups, you need to enable Group Privacy settings on your smartphone that no one can add you into a WhatsApp group without your consent.

Below is the Step to Step guide, you need to follow:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: On the home page tap the three-dots icon on the top-right called Menu

Step 3: From the menu tap on Settings.

Step 4: On the new page tap Account and then Privacy.

Step 5: Scroll down tap Groups and select one of the three given options.

If you tap on Everyone option then anyone can add you to groups

If you tap on My Contacts option then only your contacts can add you to WhatsApp groups

The third option is My Contacts Except, it allows only selected people to add you to WhatsApp groups.

You are also able to select the contacts one by one or you can even select all contacts by tapping on the Select All icon on the top-right.

If you are an iPhone user then you need to follow different steps that we will share in our next blog so keep visiting our website.

