A few days ago, we shared with our readers how to stop others to add you to WhatsApp groups by a simple guide for Android smartphone. We promised our readers that in our next blog, we will tell you how to stop others to add you to WhatsApp groups on iOS by a very simple and easy guide.

So, in today’s blog, we are fulfiling our promise that we made to our readers. Because we are aware of the fact how it really bugs you when you are added by someone in unwanted groups and sometimes you don’t feel comfortable with the participants of the certain WhatsApp group.

How to Stop Others From Adding you to WhatsApp Groups on iOS

If you use WhatsApp on iOS, then following the below-given steps can stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups.

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and on the bottom bar, tap Settings

Now, tap Account Privacy Groups

In the next step, you need to select one of the three given options —Everyone, My Contacts and My Contacts Except. Over here, you can also select contacts one by one or you can just select all the contacts by tapping the Select All button on the bottom right.

By simply following the above-mentioned steps, you can avoid being a part of all the unwanted WhatsApp group.

