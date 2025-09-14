For many people, the first sign that something is wrong comes when they realize one of their online accounts has been hacked. They feel confused because they have always been careful with their details. However, the mistake is often simple — reusing parts of the same passwords, which is precisely what hackers love the most.

Stop Reusing Passwords — Here’s Why Hackers Love It

Recycling a word or phrase in a password, even with numbers or symbols added, makes it easier for cybercriminals to break into accounts. Ethical hacker Brandyn Murtagh explains that data breaches on sites like Dropbox and Tumblr have leaked huge amounts of information onto the internet. Hackers collect these passwords and then test them on other websites to see if they work.

This process is called credential stuffing. It is one of the most common ways attackers try to access multiple accounts. But they don’t stop at exact matches. If your password “Guardian” is exposed, they will also try “Guardian1” or “Guardian!” and other variations.

The Scale of the Problem

Research from Virgin Media O2 shows that four out of five people reuse the same or very similar passwords across their accounts. That means millions of people are leaving themselves exposed.

Murtagh has demonstrated to volunteers just how quickly hackers can trace their passwords once they know an email address. In many cases, the results appear within minutes.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson explained why this happens so easily. “Human behaviour is predictable. Criminals know you might use one password and then just add a dot or an exclamation mark to the end.”

How the Attacks Work

Cybercriminals use automated scripts — sets of computer instructions — to run through password variations at high speed. This allows them to attack thousands of accounts at once, making it an industrial-scale operation rather than a personal attack.

Victims often notice suspicious activity when they receive alerts, such as messages about attempts to change their email address or account details. By that point, the hackers may already have access.

Steps You Can Take to Stay Safe

Experts advise taking immediate action if you reuse passwords. The first step is to change passwords that are variations of the same word. Focus on the four most important types of accounts:

Banking accounts

Email accounts

Work-related accounts

Mobile phone accounts

Next, start using a password manager. Most web browsers now have built-in tools for this. Apple users have iCloud Keychain, while Android devices offer Google Password Manager. These tools can create complex, unique passwords and save them securely so you don’t have to remember each one.

Finally, turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever possible. These add an extra layer of security by requiring a second step, such as a code sent to your phone, before you can log in.

The Bottom Line

Reusing or slightly altering passwords might feel convenient, but it’s also risky. Hackers count on predictable human behaviour to break into accounts. By creating strong, unique passwords and adding extra security layers, you can protect yourself from becoming an easy target.

