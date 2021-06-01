After its success in ten major cities of the country, StormFiber has extended its fiber-optic services to the cities of Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and parts of Islamabad.

Known for providing high-speed fiber-optic broadband to the citizens of Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta, StormFiber continues to expand its fiber-optic network at a rapid pace in its mission to digitizing Pakistan. These launches coincide with a time when users rely on broadband services for all their day-to-day functions such as online learning, streaming, and e-commerce. StormFiber’s fiber-optic services will enable the consumers to benefit from fiber broadband, a technology that allows customers to enjoy ultra-fast internet with least disruption.

StormFiber Expands its Network to Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and parts of Islamabad

Known for their vast agricultural significance and rich historical culture, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal are the two cities that provide a rich pool of emerging talent. The country’s cotton centre, Sahiwal, is the contributor to a large percentage of textile and cotton production with many ginning factories. The 11th largest city in Pakistan by population and commonly known as City of Nawabs, Bahawalpur is the origin of many rich historical sights and landmarks. The launch of gigabit technology in such cities is expected to increase economic opportunities and contribute to socioeconomic development. StormFiber has also finaly commenced its much awaited service in Islamabad.

The access to a consistent internet connection powered by a 100% fiber-optic network is also bound to greatly enhance the budding start-up and entrepreneurial culture in cities like Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal, giving them the chance to flourish in the ecosystem.

“About a decade ago, the realization and the motivation to provide the people of Pakistan with high-speed internet set us on a journey to ensure empowerment in our country through robust internet services which are essential for intellectual, social, and economic development,” shared Mr. Fawad Yousuf Laher, Managing Director, StormFiber.

“Today, as we expand our services into the agricultural hubs of the country, we are positive that our ultra-fast broadband service will help boost Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal’s economic engines and in turn result in increased GDP. We have also finally commenced StormFiber operations in Islamabad starting from G15 and which will expanded to other parts in the upcoming months,” he added.

Expressing similar sentiments on these expansions, Mr. Maroof Ali Shahani, Chief Operating Officer, Cyber Internet Services, remarked, “This marks as a major milestone in our vision of a better-connected Pakistan with ultra-fast broadband services, which is a major need of the hour.”

By initiating its services to relatively smaller, yet important, cities of Pakistan, StormFiber proves that it is not only focusing on the metropolitan cities but also reaching out to remote areas so that the whole of Pakistan can have consistent ultra-fast broadband service that will usher in a new era of digitally connected Pakistani citizens. Being a 100% Pakistani brand, StormFiber offers employment to people in the cities that it touches, thereby contributing to the economic progress of the country.

The introduction of a FTTH infrastructure in major cities of Pakistan in such a short span of time is certainly a big leap destined to fuel the country’s economic engine and allow citizens to reap the benefits of a speedy and ultra-fast internet connection.

