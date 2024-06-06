StormFiber Introduces Grand T20 World Cup Offer With 50% Off On HD Box

StormFiber, the premium fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet, HD TV, and Phone service provider offers lucrative packages with fast speeds and affordable rates. Recently, StormFiber introduced a grand T20 World Cup Offer for all cricket fans. We all know that cricket is not just a sport but a national obsession in Pakistan. During the T20 World Cup 2024, you can get a flat 50% Off on an HD Box. So, what are you waiting for? Book your HD Box right now and watch the biggest cricket event of the year in HD.

StormFiber Brings An Amazing Offer For Cricket Fans

StormFiber HD Box comes with diverse features and unlimited entertainment. The actual price of this box is Rs 4999. However, if you avail of this limited-time offer, you can get this box in just Rs 2499. It is pertinent to mention here that these prices are exclusive of taxes. Moreover, terms and conditions & Fair usage Policy applies. Users can call 021-111-1-STORM (78676) or visit stormfiber.com/get-StormFiber to get a connection or more information about it.

Check Out: Enjoy 200 free Mobile Minutes with these StormFiber Packages

The StormFiber HD Box is packed with several features designed to improve your television viewing experience. Some of the key features include:

Electronic Programming Guide (EPG): It allows you to view daily program listings and keep track of your favorite shows. Recording: You can record your favorite programs onto a USB stick to watch later. Parental Control: This feature helps you restrict access to certain channels for your children. Fast Channel Change: You can quickly switch between channels and browse through channel categories. Learning Remote: This remote can control both your TV and the HD Box, facilitating the number of remotes you need. Access to Over 130 Channels: The HD Box provides access to a wide range of live TV channels from around the world. High-Definition Viewing: Provides a superior viewing experience by utilizing the full potential of your HD TV.