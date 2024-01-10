StormFiber Launches Fiber-Optic Network in another locality of Karachi

Recently, the famous Internet Service Provider (ISP) Stormfiber officially announced that it has fiberized 𝗙𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗕 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 -𝟭𝟵 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶 with 100% Fiber-Optic Network. The fiberization will allow the users to experience ultra-fast internet, unlimited downloads, and high-definition TV. To get a connection, you can call 021-111-1-STORM (78676) or visit stormfiber.com/get-StormFiber.

It’s important to note that, like many other ISPs, Stormfiber has terms and conditions in place, along with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Therefore, users are encouraged to review these policies to understand the terms of service and any limitations that may apply. You can read the terms & FUP by clicking on this link.

Storm Fiber Internet Packages in Karachi

Plan Speed Type Monthly Cost One-time Cost Add-ons ICE 2 Mbps Image Rs. 1,749 Rs. 12,000 Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500 Cyclone 5 Mbps Image Rs. 2,049 Rs. 12,000 Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500 Typhoon 20 Mbps Image Rs. 2,474 Rs. 12,000 Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500 Blizzard 30 Mbps Image Rs. 3,549 Rs. 12,000 Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500 Thunder 40 Mbps Image Rs. 4,649 Rs. 12,000 Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500 Tornado 60 Mbps Image Rs. 7,059 Rs. 12,000 Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500, Wi-Fi access point for Rs. 7,399 Hurricane 120 Mbps Image Rs. 11,699 Rs. 12,000 Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500, Wi-Fi access point for Rs. 7,399