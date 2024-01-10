StormFiber Launches Fiber-Optic Network in another locality of Karachi
Recently, the famous Internet Service Provider (ISP) Stormfiber officially announced that it has fiberized 𝗙𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗕 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 -𝟭𝟵 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶 with 100% Fiber-Optic Network. The fiberization will allow the users to experience ultra-fast internet, unlimited downloads, and high-definition TV. To get a connection, you can call 021-111-1-STORM (78676) or visit stormfiber.com/get-StormFiber.
It’s important to note that, like many other ISPs, Stormfiber has terms and conditions in place, along with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Therefore, users are encouraged to review these policies to understand the terms of service and any limitations that may apply. You can read the terms & FUP by clicking on this link.
Storm Fiber Internet Packages in Karachi
|Plan
|Speed
|Type
|Monthly Cost
|One-time Cost
|Add-ons
|ICE
|2 Mbps
|Image
|Rs. 1,749
|Rs. 12,000
|Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500
|Cyclone
|5 Mbps
|Image
|Rs. 2,049
|Rs. 12,000
|Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500
|Typhoon
|20 Mbps
|Image
|Rs. 2,474
|Rs. 12,000
|Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500
|Blizzard
|30 Mbps
|Image
|Rs. 3,549
|Rs. 12,000
|Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500
|Thunder
|40 Mbps
|Image
|Rs. 4,649
|Rs. 12,000
|Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500
|Tornado
|60 Mbps
|Image
|Rs. 7,059
|Rs. 12,000
|Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500, Wi-Fi access point for Rs. 7,399
|Hurricane
|120 Mbps
|Image
|Rs. 11,699
|Rs. 12,000
|Add HD Box for Rs. 4,999, Static IP for Rs. 500, Wi-Fi access point for Rs. 7,399
