WarnerMedia has proclaimed that its novel streaming service HBO Max will be accessible from May 27 on Apple devices and it will be fully integrated with the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Apple TVs.

AppleInsider reported that the customers who are charged through the App Store or through Apple TV Channels for Home Box Office (HBO) now will be updated automatically to HBO Max at no extra charge. The new customers who wish to subscribe to HBO Max will be able to do that with the help of an in-app purchase, rated at $14.99/month.

Stream HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV from May 27

HBO Max will be available as a primary app only for the4th-generation Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. However, the subscribers with former Apple TV 2nd and 3rd-generation set-top boxes can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with the help of AirPlay.

HBO Max will provide an exciting direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content. It will incorporate “the entire HBO service, together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros., the best of the best from around the world,” the company told in a statement.

At the beginning, a few original shows will be available, in addition, to all the content already available on HBO Go/Now (Westworld, Game of Thrones), DC Universe (Titans, Doom Patrol) and Boomerang (Loony Toons, Scooby-Doo).

TV serials and movies will be added from CNN, TNT, TBS, TCM, Adult Swim, and many more, with popular TV series like “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park”. The original content will incorporate “Toyko Vice” with Ansel Elgort, a “Grease” spinoff, and a sequel to the “Gossip Girl.”