In a recent development, streaming giant Netflix has acquired the first video game studio. The news was revealed during an announcement by Netflix. It is evident that Netflix aims to expand its entertainment services with a push into the profitable gaming sector. According to the details, Netflix has purchased the US-based Night School Studio, which is famous for the creation of the paranormal thriller video game Oxenfree.

Streaming Giant Netflix Acquires the ‘Night School’ Video Game studio

The streaming giant has appointed a famous video game veteran, Facebook´s Mike Verdu, to take the lead of its video gaming platform. Back in July, Netflix had hinted about its intention to venture into video games as the company envisages potential video game hits based on the storylines of famous TV series.

According to the company,

Night School´s artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.

In a blog post, Night School co-founder Sean Krankel said that it was “a surreal honor” to be the first video game studio to collaborate with Netflix. He further said.

Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. There´s a kaleidoscope of butterflies in our team´s collective stomachs.

Netflix has already indicated that access to the video games it will develop will be incorporated into customers´ membership.

Netflix´s expansion into video games arrives at a time when the company seems to be touching a saturation point in the United States in terms of the number of households it can reach. The company has openly stated that it wants to compete with popular games like Fortnite for people´s online entertainment time, and the analysts also foresee that offering video games could help in attracting new subscribers. According to an April study by consulting firm Accenture, the global gaming market now exceeds $300 billion.’

