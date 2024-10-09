Streamline Your Calls with New WhatsApp Call Link Feature

WhatsApp keeps bringing amazing features for its users to improve the overall experience across its platform. Recently, the messaging giant is rolling out an exciting update for Android beta users. The Android Beta version 2.24.21.29 welcomes a standout feature aimed at simplifying the way users make calls. With this latest update, WhatsApp is making it easier to create and share call links directly from within individual and group chats. Let’s dig into how WhatsApp Call Link Feature enhances group chats and video calls.

Before this update, generating a call link needed navigating to the Calls tab. It was an extra time-consuming step. However, now the process has been streamlined. Users can generate a call link by simply tapping the attachment icon in a chat and selecting the option. Whether for a voice or video call, this new feature allows users to create a call link in seconds without leaving the chat. Isn’t it amazing?

Suppose you’re planning a virtual meeting with a group. You can now generate the call link directly within the conversation instead of switching between tabs. This allows all participants to join the call instantly with just a single tap. The same goes for one-on-one chats. You can quickly drop a call link into the chat, allowing spontaneous catch-ups without coordinating a time. This update improves the communication experience by making it easier for users to initiate calls on the go. The improved visibility of the call link feature in the chat interface will help expose more users to its benefits. WhatsApp placed it in the chat menu to make it much more discoverable because many people were unaware of the call links option hidden in the Calls tab.

The feature is making its way to select beta testers. However, the feature is anticipated to roll out to more users in the coming days. It will make WhatsApp an even more convenient tool for personal and professional communication. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

