Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be the best fighting game series

Mainstream Street Fighter entries don’t come around very frequently, but in 2023, a new competitor arrives in the shape of Street Fighter 6. Capcom’s legendary fighting game brand is shaping up to be not just a visually stunning and hard-hitting new chapter, but also its most approachable.

We’ve compiled everything we know so far about the game, including which characters made the cut, how it changes up the Street Fighter format, and when you can expect to lace on your fighting gloves for a digital battle.

The release date for SF 6 has been scheduled on June 2, 2023. Capcom disclosed the date during the 2022 Game Awards. Although Street Fighter 5 was a Sony platform exclusive, Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 will be available on PS4 and PS5, PC, and, this time, Xbox Series X (there does not appear to be a last-gen Xbox version).

Street Fighter 6 crossplay has been confirmed by the developers. This is, of course, a key aspect in developing a sizable, steady player base, so the announcement is quite welcome. However, it remains to be seen how long loading times will be if you are linked up with a PS4 player and if you will be able to filter by system.

We obviously don’t know for sure at this moment – the only characters we’ve seen officially are Ryu, Luke, Jamie, Chun-Li, and Guile, with another newcomer, Kimberly, displayed on a monitor at the conclusion of the clip.

Capcom has stated that gameplay would be divided into three distinct and substantial Street Fighter 6 game modes.