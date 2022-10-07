Street Fighter 6, the latest entry will have a closed beta test

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta opens this week, providing gamers with their first look at the game.

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta is technically free, but as the name suggests, you will need to jump through a few hoops to acquire access. Once you do, you’ll get access to a variety of modes as well as cross-play, giving you a good taste of the game before it’s released.

BETA for Street Fighter 6: Start and end dates, how to join beta, and modes available

In addition to the modes stated, there are other control kinds to experiment with, as well as varied commentary settings, online match fight request features, battle tutorials, combat settings, and a picture option.

And, in case you’re wondering, you can upload and share beta test film to your numerous channels and streams.

Finally, Capcom has promised that “everyone chosen for the closed beta test will get a special in-game title as a present.” We have no idea what this is, but it will be available to gamers on the first day of the game’s full release.