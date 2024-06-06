Strengthening Bilateral Ties: The PM of Pakistan engages with the CEO Of Transsion Holdings to elevate technological growth

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif held a pivotal meeting today with the CEO of Transsion Holdings Mr. Zhu Zhaojiang, along with local Pakistani manufacturing partners the CEO of Inovi Telecom Mr. Zeeshan Mianoor, CEO of Techno Pak Telecommunication Aamir Allahwala and the CEO of Air Link Communication Muzzaffar Hayat Paracha. This significant engagement marks the beginning of a new era for future investment in Pakistan, focusing on the massive production of smartphones, electric bikes, and advancements in the fintech sector—the discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation required to make Pakistan a global smartphone manufacturing hub.

The meeting is poised to bring substantial benefits to both Pakistan and China, promoting technological advancements, creating numerous employment opportunities, and increasing the transfer of technology from China to Pakistan. The collaboration promises to drive innovation and strengthen economic ties, fostering a mutually beneficial partnership. “This initiative not only underscores our commitment to technological progress in the smartphone area but also highlights our dedication to creating sustainable employment opportunities and fostering economic growth in Pakistan,” said Mr. Zeeshan Mianoor CEO of Inovi Telecom.

Transsion Holdings, which operates several renowned brands globally, ranked fourth in global smartphone shipments in Q1 2024, according to the IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. They captured 9.9% of the market share in Q1 2024 which is 84.9% more than the 5.7% they captured in Q1 2023. This is the largest year-over-year growth out of the top 5 smartphone companies listed. The company’s strategic focus on Pakistan underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint and contributing to the technological landscape of the country.

