Student from Pakistan Develops robot to help Autistic Children

When it comes to IT talent, Pakistan is not left behind. A young engineer, Muhammad Ali Abbas from Pakistan has proved it by launching a robot for children having autism. People throughout the world are rendering efforts to help children having autism. Autism is a condition that impacts a child’s social communication and relationship skills and also takes away their ability to self-regulate. According to World Bank, around one million children in Pakistan suffer from autism and there is no proper trained staff to deal with such mentally challenged children and there is a need to help these autistic children.

Keeping in view this, Muhammad Abba, a graduate of the Usman Institute of Technology has come up with an innovative idea, and his creation is termed as the best creative idea in the health care sector and also is considered in a global competition of creative ideas, held under the umbrella of National Ideas Bank.

This young engineer has shown the world that Pakistan is not left behind anyone. Since this condition leaves a real challenge for people who are suffering through it, Muhammad Ali developed a robot that will improve the abilities of autistic and help them learn more vigorously by overcoming loneliness through communication.

He secured the first position in the category of health sector ideas for which President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi also awarded a cash prize of Rs75,000 to him.

Riding this success, Abbas has started his own private company named inventors. Coming back to the robot, it is named Peeko and it improves the Urdu and English communication ability of autistic children by establishing a relationship with them. This robot learns things through artificial intelligence and it improves the ability of autistic patients to make them communicate better.

He also revealed that the robot will be introduced in the market soon and will be priced at Rs 200,000.

“The features of the robot are further being improved to cater to the needs of children with autism in Pakistan,”

Abbas revealed that this project will be launched in the next four months.

