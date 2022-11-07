In today’s digital world, the safety of each digital product has become a necessity. Your Wi-Fi is similar to your house in that it requires a password to prevent unauthorized third parties from accessing your Wi-Fi information. However, still, around 90% of internet users do not password-protect their Wi-Fi connections, according to research. In addition, a mere 3% of users password-protect their Wifi, and 7% are unclear if they even have a Wi-Fi key.

Study Reveals Around 90% of Wi-Fi Connections are Vulnerable to Phishing Attacks

The source also highlighted survey-based statistics on 2,500 people throughout the United States who belong to distinct groups of Wi-Fi networking users. Approximately 9% of Wi-Fi network users do not often change their passwords. Approximately 37% of users have not set a password since the installation of WiFi. The remaining 9% are oblivious to the existence of Wi-Fi passwords.

Providing a great chance to cyber criminals:

It is pertinent to mention here that if your Wifi isn’t password protected, then cybercriminals will be able to simply access your user ID and passwords, infect your device with malware, and send you to a malicious website where they can steal your personal information, including your address, credit card number, and bank account information. The obtained information can be utilized illicitly. From the perspective of the law, Internet Service Providers are criminally liable for any unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information.

Nevertheless, you can take measures to ensure network security. First of all, you will have to create a strong, lengthy, and easy-to-remember password, and install anti-virus software, so that your Wi-Fi password is protected. Furthermore, you can also incorporate a technique of two-factor authentication for logging in to the network or account from any other source. Fortunately, the advanced functionality of a separate guest network has been created in certain routers, saving your principal network and allowing devices belonging to your visitors to operate simply on it.

Suppose you are unaware of the significance of network security and had no idea how it operates. In that case, you must study about it to keep yourself safe from any malicious attacks.

