New research from Pixalate reveals disturbing discoveries regarding the App store and Play Store. As per the research, over 1.6 million apps on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store have not been updated in nearly two years. It is pertinent to mention here that the apps which aren’t updated are more prone to malicious activities. Furthermore, you’ll be surprised to learn that the numbers continue to rise on the Google Play Store while falling on the Apple App Store.

Pixalate is one of the world’s leading organizations when it comes to providing protection against fraud, for those unaware. Similarly, it is noted for its privacy features and unique compliance analytics world. The recent public release of the company’s study for the second quarter of this year takes into account abandoned mobile applications. In this context, the word abandoned is associated with not being updated.

Similarly, Pixalate claimed that approximately 306,000 apps were categorized as being extremely abandoned. This signifies that there has been no update in over five years. Again, the bulk originated via Google Play. Regarding the most important discoveries, there were many, and we have listed them for your convenience below.

Study Reveals Millions of Apps on Play Store & App Stores Aren’t Updated

Initially, Apple’s apps received a greater number of upgrades, whereas Google’s apps got increasingly abandoned as time passed. This quarter, Apple saw almost 200,000 fewer abandoned apps on average compared to the prior quarter. The Google Play Store had an increase of 150,000, on the other hand, which was the opposite of what happened.

Similarly, more apps were abandoned than upgraded this quarter, and those registered in countries such as Russia or China were more likely to be abandoned through the Google Play Store.

You may be surprised to learn that nearly a quarter of abandoned apps had no detectable privacy policy. This number increased dramatically in comparison to the previous six months. Similarly, the survey found that approximately 14% of the abandoned apps transmitted a user’s location via an ad stream function.

