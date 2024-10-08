A recent study conducted in Italy highlights the connection between psychological distress, extended thinking (such as worry, rumination, and thinking about desires), and problematic use of social networking sites (SNSs). The research, published in Addictive Behaviors, suggests that extended thinking mediates the relationship between psychological distress and excessive social media use, which may lead to addiction-like behaviours.

Social network sites (SNSs) like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) are widely used platforms where individuals create profiles, connect with others, and share content. These platforms provide opportunities for communication, self-expression, and community building, allowing users to maintain relationships and expand their social circles.

However, the increasing use of social media comes with downsides. Many individuals engage in problematic social network site use (PSNSU), which refers to excessive or compulsive use that negatively impacts daily life. This behaviour can lead to neglect of responsibilities, social isolation, and even mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. For some users, the pressure to maintain an idealized online presence can cause stress, and constant comparison to others may diminish self-esteem. In extreme cases, people develop addiction-like behaviours, frequently checking social media to the detriment of other activities.

Study Reveals Psychological Distress Behind Excessive Social Media Use

The study, led by researcher Sara Bocci Benucci and her colleagues, aimed to explore the cognitive processes behind problematic social media use. Their hypothesis centred around “extended thinking”—a cognitive style characterized by persistent worrying, rumination (repetitive focus on negative thoughts), and thinking about desires. The researchers proposed that psychological distress, such as anxiety or depression, triggers these extended thinking patterns, which then contribute to excessive social network use.

The study involved 548 participants from Italy, with an average age of 29. A majority (69%) of the participants were female, and many had high school diplomas or higher education degrees. Around 59% were students or working students.

Participants had to complete assessments measuring psychological distress (using tools like the Depression Anxiety Stress Scales-21), rumination, worry, desire thinking (with items like “I repeat mentally to myself that I need to use Social Networks”), cravings for social media use, and problematic use of social network sites (using the Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale).

The results of the study supported the researchers’ hypothesis. The statistical analysis showed a clear link between psychological distress and problematic social media use, mediated by extended thinking styles such as worry, rumination, and desire thinking. In essence, when individuals experience distress, they are more likely to engage in extended thinking, which then increases their craving for social media use, ultimately leading to problematic behaviours.

The authors concluded that extended thinking—particularly worry, rumination, and desire thinking—plays a significant role in problematic social network use among people experiencing psychological distress. These cognitive processes seem to intensify cravings for social media, further encouraging PSNSU.

While the study sheds light on the cognitive factors that contribute to excessive social media use, it is important to note that the research cannot establish cause and effect. The findings suggest a plausible link between distress, extended thinking, and problematic social network use, but further research is necessary to confirm this relationship.

In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of understanding how cognitive processes like extended thinking contribute to problematic social media use. By addressing these thought patterns, it may be possible to develop strategies for reducing excessive social media use and its negative effects on mental health.

The paper, titled “Testing the Role of Extended Thinking in Predicting Craving and Problematic Social Network Sites Use,” was authored by Sara Bocci Benucci, Benedetta Tonini, Silvia Casale, and Giulia Fioravanti.