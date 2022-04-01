OPPO has revealed superstar Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan as its new Brand Ambassadors for 2022. OPPO, ranked among the leading mobile phone manufacturers of the world, announced this exciting new partnership with the acclaimed artists. The duo will be seen spearheading innovative new products and activities including F21 Pro launch. The phone is anticipated to get people’s attention for eye-catching sunset orange fiberglass leather design.

Stunning Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan roped in as the Brand Ambassadors for the Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro

Remarking on the ambassadorship, Mahira Khan said, “I am thrilled to be working with OPPO. The brands commitment to innovation and connection is one that I relate to and I look forward to showcasing their outstanding new products”.

Alongside announcing these two highly charismatic celebrities as the Brand Ambassadors, OPPO Pakistan is also excited to announce the fantastic OPPO F21 Pro.

OPPO has further leveled-up the ‘A’ game with the very creative yet promised slogan ‘Fantastic Selfie, Fantastic Style’ for its upcoming OPPO F21 Pro.

The OPPO F series smartphones of today are very different from those of the past, but one constant has been OPPO’s desire to innovate. The F series has come a long way since its debut, with additions including smart design and VOOC charge technology as well as massive improvements in the quality of its camera, display, and playfully unique colors and design.

With its new OPPO F21 Pro smartphone, OPPO, one of the pioneers of the selfie movement, aims to continue the trend. With so many selfie-centric phones in the market, it’s obvious to see why OPPO dubs itself as the “Selfie Expert and Leader.” The company has been in the selfie game for a long time and has no plans of slowing down.

A technological feat in the midrange price bracket, the OPPO F21 Pro puts the focus on industry’s first fiberglass-leather design and processing, with the flat-edge design, leatherette and sunset orange is the must have fashion elements. The gorgeous sunset orange will be the new trend in Ramadan. The OPPO F21 Pro known as the “Fantastic” phone is an amalgamation of technical advancements coupled with a vibrant style and chic design that will set users apart from the crowd. The official launch for the OPPO F21 Pro is set to take place on April 11, 2022.

