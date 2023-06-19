Stylish Electric Toyota GR Sports Car Is Under Testing

Toyota is working quite hard on its first all-electric GR sports car for many months. The upcoming Toyota Car is tipped to come with a simulated manual transmission with a stylish and sleek design. It is expected to be better than the Supra GR. Back in 2021, Toyota hosted its electrification goals at an event. The automobile industry got a teaser of an EV Toyota Tacoma, and over a dozen other vehicles, including a slick-looking Toyota GR sports car.

Toyota GR Sports Car Could Arrive in 2026

Reports claim that Toyota’s first performance EV will arrive in 2026. Recently we have come to know that the performance division and chairman Akio Toyoda himself are testing the highly anticipated electric GR. For those people who are unaware, Akio is the grandson of the company’s original founder.

The point worth mentioning here is that Toyota recently had a shake-up at the CEO position. It seems like Toyoda himself is deeply involved with how things advance, including the sports car in partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR). Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda recently stated:

“The electric GR is real and a prototype is undergoing testing”

He further shared a group of other exciting tidbits. The upcoming sports car could arrive with a manual transmission, however, that’ll presumably be “software simulated.” The car will have real engine noises, and even jerk as it changes gears. The car is tipped to look, sound, and feel like the classic Toyota sports cars all fans know and love. Toyoda even revealed there’s a clutch, and when combined with all the engine noises, drivers won’t be able to tell if it runs on a battery or gasoline.

The point notable here is that the chairman is unsure if this specific electric GR will make it to market by 2026. However, whether it is this car or something else, it must be “fun to drive to be worthy of the GR badge,” so whatever arrives will be no doubt exciting.

