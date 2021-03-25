Stylish vivo Y31 Delivers Clear Shots and Powerful Performance

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, is heavily invested in bringing revolutionary technologies to enrich its product portfolio. Under the youth-oriented Y series, the brand has released many innovative smartphones, with some of the best functional and desirable features, which turned out to be a significant hit among the youth of Pakistan. The Y series is known for the tremendous camera quality and strong battery catering to consumers from all walks of life. Recently, vivo has launched yet another sturdy smartphone, the new vivo Y31.

The Y31 is an all-rounder when it comes to features, packed with an advanced camera, massive battery and offers a strong performance under the mid-range price category, making it the ideal purchase for the youth. Let’s take a further look at some of these features.

The Y series has been top-rated for its camera features, and vivo Y31 delivers the same. Powered with an AI triple camera, the primary 48MP main rear camera delivers ultra-clear shots during the day and night. It has now become easy to click pictures at any given point even in low light settings. The phone is also equipped with a 2MP Bokeh Camera and Super Macro Camera that capture every minute detail in the frame. The new Super Night Mode reduces the noise in pictures, helping you capture every shot without having to worry about the pictures being too dark or blurry. The device also uses the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology that helps take ultra-stable videos and automatically corrects the shaky movements while recording or shooting. Now there is no need to worry about stopping the fun and games for clicking pictures. With outstanding photo processing algorithms, multiple built-in photo shooting modes and Stylish Night Filters especially designed by professional photographers, bring the perfect balance of light and shade to add value to every picture at any time of the day.

One of the essential features that is looked for while purchasing a phone is the battery life, especially by the youth, whose entire day is dependent on the device, right from taking classes online to gaming and chatting. The Y31 provides a massive 5,000mAh (TYP) battery and 18W Fast Charge. In just a few minutes, the phone can be recharged up to 70% and can support every task throughout the day. The phone also has a Multi-Turbo mode that helps optimize core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag while playing games. Another value-added feature of the smartphone is AI power-saving technology with which Y31 provides the ultimate experience by providing 17.9 hours of online HD movie streaming or 9.9 hours of resource-intensive games.

Most people from our generation spend a considerable amount of time on our handsets or smart devices for leisure and work, which can harm our eyes. It is crucial to use devices that do not strain the eyes after long hours of screen time. vivo, being a customer-centric brand, recognizes this issue and has implemented display features focused on consumer well-being. The Y31 has a 6.58-inch Halo FullView™ Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution and a P3 colour gamut and comes with Eye Protection Mode that filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain.

Furthermore, The Audio Booster in Y31 helps enhance the sound and creates a whole new experience for all music, videos, movies, gaming and much more. By infusing bass dust and elevating the equivalent volume of the sound chamber the Y31 produces sounds of up to 73dB. Now, you can say goodbye to the days of downloading external audio boosters to jam on trending music playlists.

The all new vivo Y31 is now available across Pakistan in two 3D dazzling colour options – Racing Black and Ocean Blue. at an amazing price of PKR 34,999 only.