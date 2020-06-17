Now you can get 6 GB + Extra 1 GB data & 3,000 + 150 mins by subscribing from Jazz World. You simply have to download the app and get the Jazz monthly super duper offer.

Jazz World is the one-stop solution to all your Jazz / Warid account needs and now you are able to manage your account easily with a few taps.

Subscribe on Jazz World for Monthly Super Duper Offer

Amazing features:

• Qibla direction compass

• Sehr & Iftar calendar during the holy month of Ramzan

• Get alerts for Sehr and Iftar in your city

• View and get alerts for prayer times in your city

• Daily Ayaat and Ahadees-e-Mubarak

• Duas for Ramzan and the 99 names of Allah

• All-new digital Tasbeeh Counter

• Play 250+ games within Jazz World

• Avail 10,000+ discounts from your favourite brands and restaurants!

• Get daily free internet. Login every day and claim a new reward every time. Come back daily for bigger rewards

• Invite friends to get free data. Get 50MB on inviting each friend, while your friend gets 100MB. Invite more friends to get more rewards.

Account management features:

View your prepaid balance and postpaid bill

• Download your postpaid bill

• Stay aware of your usage and remaining MB, Minutes and SMS

• View expiry dates for your subscribed packages on prepaid numbers

• Subscribe to your favourite packages and offers

• Login with one click when using the Jazz data network

• Manage up to 5 numbers with your Jazz World account

• Get packages and offers specially recommended for your usage

• Recharge your prepaid balance and pay your postpaid bill using JazzCash, credit/debit cards or scratch cards

• Submit and view the status of complaints

• Get exclusive discounted bundles

• View and download your usage history

• View and download recharge history

• View and download package subscription history

• Order new or replacement SIMs and get them delivered to your doorstep

• Non-Jazz users can also experience the app

Source: Jazz