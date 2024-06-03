Subscribe To Jazz Saudi Bundles This Hajj Season & Get A Chance To Win Rs 100,000!

Jazz Saudi Roaming Bundles offer the most lucrative and affordable roaming options in the industry. With these bundles, users can enjoy seamless connectivity in Saudi Arabia, making it feel as if they never left home. A standout feature of these bundles is the ability to make WhatsApp audio and video calls from anywhere in Saudi Arabia, ensuring never-ending connectivity with friends and family. This bundle aims to provide unparalleled convenience and value for those traveling to Saudi Arabia. The cherry on top is that Jazz will make your spiritual journey even more rewarding this Hajj season with a chance to win Rs 100,000! So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to Saudi bundles and win an exciting prize of Rs 100,000.

Jazz Saudi Bundles

There are two available packages you can opt for:

Data Bundle Roam Like Home Bundle 2 GB Incentive 6 GB Incentive 30 Days Validity 45 Days Validity Rs 4183 Load Amount Rs 10,158 Load Amount

Important Points:

Activate roaming before leaving Pakistan.

Prepaid & Postpaid Individuals can dial *ROAM# / *7626#.

Free Activation for Prepaid

Postpaid Individual – Credit Limit 5,000 PKR Required

B2B Customers – 10,000 PKR credit limit required

WhatsApp ‘Hi’ to 03003008000 or Activate using SIMOSA App

Subscribe to Saudi bundles and enjoy seamless communication with your loved ones.