Successful partnership between Ufone & PRCS leads to registration of 10,000 volunteers in a week

The recent partnership between Pakistani telecom operator Ufone and Pakistan Red Crescent Society has created a monumental impact. Within a week over 10,000 volunteers have registered to become a part of PRCS volunteer program through which awareness about corona virus is being raised in different communities. More than 15,000 calls from all over Pakistan have been answered by PRCS volunteers and the interest of Pakistanis to participate in this drive is growing every day.

Through the partnership Ufone enabled PRCS to create widespread awareness about the disease in urban and rural communities, and assisted in volunteer registration via its helpline 1030. The free of charge helpline allows Ufone customers to get updates and information on the disease, along with getting to know the ways to proactively protect themselves, their families and their community. Customers can also register as volunteers for their community using the same helpline.

As the threat of coronavirus amplifies in the country, the need for stronger and efficient communication to raise awareness has become even more important. Ufone and PRCS’s joint effort has helped millions of Pakistanis to get free access to authentic information about the pandemic. This shall also allow them to act responsibly in the future.

Secretary General Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khalid Bin Majeed extended his gratitude to people for showing such an overwhelming response to the volunteer registration drive. “The unparalleled love and compassion of Pakistanis for their homeland leaves everyone awestruck. In these testing times when the whole nation is facing one of the worst crises of all times, it is encouraging to see how thousands have people have stepped forward to help each other.”

Amir Pasha, Head of PR & CSR Ufone said, “COVID 19 has created unprecedented challenges for everyone. As a socially responsible organization Ufone is playing its part to facilitate people in many ways whether it is by ensuring seamless connectivity, provision of digital services or by raising awareness against the pandemic. We shall leave no stone unturned in enabling Pakistanis to battle with this crisis in the best possible way.”

Pakistan Red Crescent is part of an ‘International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement’ and is considered to be the leading humanitarian organization of Pakistan, committed to prevent and alleviate human sufferings by mobilizing the power of humanity through volunteers.