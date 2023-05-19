Sunwalk Group kicks off project to deploy 16,000 km long Fiber Optic Cable Nationwide

An important Project to deploy 16,000 km long fiber optic cable has been started in Pakistan to speed up the process of digitalization and networking. This was stated by Mr. Tony Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Sunwalk Pvt limited during the Kick Off Ceremony held in Islamabad. He said that Sunwalk is focusing on the fast deployment on concentrating on quality according to ITU-T Standards. We are always be committed to the best services in Pakistan.

About 2 months ago, in a meeting Sunwalk Group Chairman Mr. Hou Xing Wang told Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque that Sunwalk Group will soon start the project of laying fiber cable across the country with huge investment.

According to official statement about the Project, Ms. Afshaan Malik, Chief Business Officer of Sunwalk Group Pakistan has said; keeping in view the Pak-China long term Strategic Relationships, Sunwalk has fulfilled its promise by initiating the national fiber back bone Project, despite current Economic situation in the country Sunwalk committed to providing optic cable to the people of Pakistan.

Sunwalk Group already invested $ 5 Million in Khuzdar

In this connection the ground breaking of the Phase 1 (Islamabad to Multan) to provide nationwide fiber back bone was done on Thursday, May, 18, 2023, and now we are officially announce this great news for the people of Pakistan after completion of required manners related to the Project.

Ms. Afshaan further stated that Sunwalk in a process of issuing the ROW from Government Departments so we can proceed our work immediately, because after getting ROW (Right of way) we are planning to invest $100 Million dollars.

“Sunwalk Group already invested $ 5 Million in Khuzdar (Baluchistan) where no commercial fiber was available”, Ms. Malik added.

She said, Sunwalk is a technology based diversified multinational Private enterprise Chinese Group and our main project is the deployment of optical fiber in all over Pakistan, for this purpose Sunwalk has acquired a TIP LICENSE from PTA in year 2002.

