SUPARCO, KSIFIC Sign Satellite Internet Deal to Boost Broadband Connectivity Amid Slow Speeds Nationwide

In a significant move to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has signed an agreement with private company KSIFIC to expand broadband and satellite internet coverage across the country.

The signing ceremony marked a new chapter in Pakistan’s journey toward enhanced digital connectivity under the Digital Pakistan Vision. The initiative aims to address persistent issues of slow and uneven internet access, especially in remote and underserved regions.

Speaking at the event, Chairman SUPARCO Muhammad Yousaf said that the agreement would help improve broadband accessibility and ensure better service quality across Pakistan.

“This partnership will enhance satellite internet coverage and strengthen nationwide broadband connectivity,” he stated. “We are working in line with the Digital Pakistan Vision, and under our ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program, even lunar exploration plans are part of our future roadmap.”

The collaboration between PakSat and KSIFIC focuses on improving the quality and reliability of satellite services to support Pakistan’s growing demand for digital connectivity. Yousaf emphasized that the ultimate goal is to digitally empower citizens and bridge the connectivity gap between urban and rural areas.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, who also addressed the ceremony, highlighted that Pakistan’s future economic growth depends on advancements in space and communication technologies. He acknowledged the contributions of Pakistani scientists and recalled that four satellites have already been launched in recent years.

“With the launch of PakSat’s new satellite, we will be able to deliver internet access to the most remote areas of Pakistan,” Iqbal said. “Our next target is to accelerate work on the Central Space Program so that satellite data can be used effectively for development and governance.”

The minister described the internet as “the fuel of the modern economy”, adding that expanding broadband and satellite coverage will play a critical role in driving education, innovation, and e-commerce growth.

“Digital transformation will ensure access to education and make connectivity a new engine for economic progress,” he noted. “In a geographically diverse country like Pakistan, satellite internet has become a necessity.”

Iqbal further said that the government is also working to extend fiber connectivity to every district as part of preparations for issuing 5G licenses, signaling the next phase of Pakistan’s digital expansion.

The SUPARCO–KSIFIC collaboration, he added, represents a vital step toward bridging the digital divide and achieving the country’s long-term Digital Pakistan goals.

