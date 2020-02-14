Super-AMOLED vs IPS LCD? Which One is Better and Why?

The advent of smartphone basically generated from the idea of full touch screen. After a full touch screen was built, now the next task was to upgrade it. The first model of the touch screen was the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and it had a non-capacitive touch. Then advancements were made with the LCD. First it was made capacitive. After which it paved the way for many more advancements. And now there are two categories of screens. One is the LCD and the other is LED. The most upgraded version of LCD is called In-plane switching (IPS), while the upgraded version of LED is known as AMOLED and Super-AMOLED. And my further debate will mostly be consisting of Super-AMOLED vs IPS LCD. Both have different pros and cons.

Therefore, today i am going to compare Super-AMOLED display with IPS LCD.

Super-AMOLED vs IPS LCD

Q. What is Super-AMOLED?

Super-AMOLED is basically an upgraded extension of AMOLED. So, first i will explain what is AMOLED?

AMOLED stands for Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode. It is an upgrade to OLED (organic light emitting diode). This technology uses organic compounds which produce or emit light when open to an electric current. Most likely, it removes the backlight which leads to less power consumption. Its a modified version of the IPS display. There are many improvements. However, it still lags behind in some areas. The colors are vibrant and more glowing in AMOLED display. The blacks in the screen are darker because portions of the screen can be effectively turned off. Theoretically, it also means a much more improved battery life.