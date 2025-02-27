Super.com, previously ‘only’ a booking platform is now a Tech company with launch of Super+

Super.com helps people save money on travel and other expenses. It started in 2016 as SnapTravel, a travel booking service. In 2022, it became Super.com and added financial tools and rewards.

What is Super+?

Super+ is a subscription that gives users up to 50% off hotels and cashback on bookings. It costs $15 a month and includes discounts on tech, fashion, and travel-related expenses.

Hussein Fazal, co-founder of Super.com, explained why they created Super+: “We wanted to build something that made travel more affordable for everyone. Super+ is designed to give users real savings without the hassle.”

One user was unsure at first. Their sister said it was worth it, so they signed up for the 30-day free trial. They found huge hotel discounts and got 10% cashback on bookings. Their first trip paid for the membership. They even booked a luxury hotel in NYC for half the usual price.

Another subscriber shared their experience: “I was skeptical at first, but after booking my first trip, I couldn’t believe the savings. I saved over $200 on my hotel and got cashback—it’s definitely worth it.”

Super.com is growing fast. It made Forbes’ Fintech 50 list and ranked 5th in Deloitte’s 2021 Growth List. It has raised funding from Inovia Capital, Titanium Ventures, and Acrew Capital. Investors include NBA star Steph Curry and Shopify President Harley Finkelstein.

Super.com keeps expanding. It wants to make saving money easy for everyone. Super+ helps travelers spend less and get more out of their trips. “We’re constantly looking for ways to add more value to our subscribers,” Fazal said. “Our goal is to make travel and everyday purchases more affordable for millions of people.”