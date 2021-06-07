‘Super Follows’: Twitter allows you to earn with this new feature

Twitter recently revealed that it is introducing a “Super Follows” tool, which is a Patreon-style paid membership that allows content creators to get compensated for exclusive work on Twitter.

Jane Manchun Wong, an app researcher, shared screenshots of what she believes it will look like.

The Super Follows initiative will be limited to Twitter users with at least 10,000 followers, who have sent at least 25 tweets in the last 30 days, and who are at least 18 years old, according to Wong’s study.

The Super Follows feature will most likely work just like Patreon, or in a similar manner. On Patreon, creators offer their audience content which is compensated with a pledge (for example $5 a month) and depending on how big your pledge is, you get to visualize different categories of exclusive content from your favourite creator.

Twitter is working on Super Follows application Requirements:

– Have at least 10000 followers

– Have posted at least 25 Tweets in past 30 days

– Be at least 18 years old notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Wong also identified a list of content categories that Super Follows users may use to define their material (such as “sports” or “podcasting”), as well as the fact that “adult material” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned as “content platforms,” among Facebook, Substack, Patreon, Twitch, and YouTube.

Last month, the social media company began testing Tip Jar, a new mechanism for users to contribute and receive money on the website. Users may submit and receive tips using this tool. Tip Jar allows users to send tips to their favourite accounts.



