Super Mario Crosses 100 Billion Mark on YouTube, with 2 M channels Uploading Videos

YouTube has announced that the beloved and iconic character of Super Mario has surpassed an incredible milestone of 100 billion views on its platform. The video-sharing giant celebrated this milestone by releasing a video that explores the evolution of Mario content on the platform, from the early days of viral videos to the more recent expressions of fandom, such as cosplays. The Mario community on YouTube has grown tremendously, and fans have been creating their own unique takes on the world’s most recognizable character through art, crafts, cooking, makeup, nail art, music, and even weddings.
Over two million YouTube channels have uploaded Mario videos, and a new one is being uploaded every 20 seconds. In fact, there are over 2,000 channels solely dedicated to the Mario universe. Moreover, the Mario speed runs uploaded on YouTube surpass those of any other game series. Speedrunners test their ability to complete a game or section of it as quickly as possible.
100 Billion Mark Crossed on YouTube
The growth of Mario content on YouTube can be attributed, in part, to Japanese creators who have had an outsized impact on the popularity of the character. Super Mario Maker, a tool that allows users to create new game levels, has also been incredibly popular on the platform, with 60% of its creators hailing from Japan. One of Japan’s top YouTube creators, Hikakin, gained widespread attention thanks to his viral Super Mario beatboxing video.
Despite never really leaving the public’s consciousness, Mario has been in the spotlight again lately, thanks to the recent release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, both events have been covered in hundreds of YouTube vlogs, further cementing Mario’s place in the hearts of fans worldwide.
Check out? Nintendo Boss Teases New Super Mario Game Reveal