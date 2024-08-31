Supercharge Your Rides with Jazz & Careem: Enjoy 30% Off with the Jazz Promo Code!

Are you looking to make your daily commute more affordable and enjoyable? Jazz has got you covered. Jazz just unveiled an exciting new offer to revolutionize the way you travel. By partnering with Careem, Jazz brings users an unbeatable deal: a 30% discount on every ride when you use the latest Jazz promo code. Whether you’re heading to work, meeting friends, or simply wandering the city, this will make your every trip superpowered! So, what are you waiting for?

How To Use Jazz Promo Code?

The process is simple and easy—just the way Jazz likes it. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the Careem app Book your ride as usual Enter the promo code “JAZZ30” before confirming your ride. Enjoy a 30% discount on your trip

What’s the Catch?

While this offer is incredible, however, there are a few details to keep in mind:

The discount has a maximum cap of Rs 125 per transaction. No matter how long or short your ride is, the maximum discount you’ll receive is Rs 125.

You can use this promo code twice per month.

The campaign duration is three months, so there’s plenty of time to take advantage of this fantastic deal.

Don’t Miss Out! Whether you’re a regular Careem user or someone who occasionally books a ride, this discount will make every trip more rewarding. However, keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer. The campaign is only valid for three months.

