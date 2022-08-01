Supernet and Trend Micro Awarded Threat Protection System Project in Pakistan worth PKR 450 Million

Supernet Limited (“Supernet”) announced today in conjunction with their Japanese technology partner Trend Micro Incorporated (“Trend Micro”) that they have been awarded a new multi-year project for the acclaimed “Tipping Point” Threat Protection System (TPS) by a major Pakistani customer valued at over PKR 450 million.

Trend Micro’s Tipping Point Threat Protection System (TPS) is a powerful network security platform that offers comprehensive threat protection against known and undisclosed vulnerabilities with high accuracy. The TPS uses a combination of technologies, including deep packet inspection, threat reputation, URL reputation, and advanced malware analysis on a flow-by-flow basis to detect and prevent attacks on the network. The TPS enables enterprises to take a proactive approach to security, providing comprehensive contextual awareness and deeper analysis of network traffic providing the visibility and agility necessary to keep pace with today’s dynamic and evolving enterprise and data center networks.

Trend Micro’s and Supernet’s combined solution successfully addressed the customer’s stringent requirements for state-of-the-art throughput and latency parameters, as well as addressed challenging scalability and business continuity criteria. In addition, Trend Micro’s leadership in cybersecurity research through its flagship “Zero Day Initiative” as well as Supernet’s local presence and experience of implementation, integration and post delivery services provide the customer continuous assurance around innovation and access to cutting edge cybersecurity knowledge base.

Ali Akhtar. Supernet’s Head of BU, Telecoms & Defense stated,

“We are thrilled to be playing a prominent role in firming up the defenses of Pakistani organizations against network security threats. To this end Supernet and Trend Micro have been working very closely over the past year and this new project is a testament to these joint efforts. With the expanding relationship between our two organizations, we’re charging full steam ahead to address the needs of the Pakistan market.”

Mr. Chee Hoh Goh, Trend Micro Incorporated’s Managing Director (Malaysia, Pakistan, CLM) stated, “Pakistan as one of the major cybersecurity markets in the region is a special area of focus for Trend Micro. In Pakistan, Trend Micro has extensively expanded the in-country operations in last few years, with focused investments in developing our local partnerships and distribution infrastructure. We have been working closely with our partner Supernet to bring innovative solutions to Pakistan and it is encouraging to see that we are becoming a trusted partner for many key organizations across all market segments in the country.”

