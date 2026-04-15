SupernetGlobal Deploys First Satellite Connectivity in Africa, Expanding International Footprint

SupernetGlobal has announced the successful deployment of its first satellite-based connectivity solution in Africa, marking a key milestone in the company’s ongoing international expansion.

The deployment, delivered in Tanzania provides high-capacity internet connectivity using satellite infrastructure, extending SupernetGlobal’s operational footprint into the African continent.

While the company has maintained an international presence through its UAE operations, this deployment represents its first satellite-based service in Africa, reflecting a continued execution of its broader global strategy.

Africa continues to face challenges in access to reliable, high-speed digital infrastructure, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Satellite-based connectivity offers a scalable and rapidly deployable solution in such environments, enabling organizations to bridge connectivity gaps and support digital transformation initiatives.

SupernetGlobal’s long-standing expertise in satellite communications, combined with its experience in delivering mission-critical connectivity solutions, positions the company well to address these requirements.

Commenting on the development, the company said: “This deployment reflects our strategy to expand into markets where our capabilities can deliver meaningful impact. Our experience in satellite connectivity allows us to provide reliable digital infrastructure in regions where traditional networks may be limited, and Africa represents a significant opportunity in this regard.”

In addition to connectivity services, SupernetGlobal offers a broader suite of solutions across ICT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital services, which it aims to progressively introduce in international markets as part of its expansion strategy.

The company views this deployment as an entry point into Africa, with potential to build a broader presence over time in response to growing demand for digital infrastructure and technology services.

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