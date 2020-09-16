Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa is famous for its beautiful voice and its ability to respond in a quick manner to ever task. As Silicon Valley’s e-commerce giant now expands its reach into India’s giant e-market, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is ready to lend his voice in order to play Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa.

Superstar Amitabh to Voice for Amazon’s Virtual Assistant Alexa

With Big B (Amitabh Bachan) being a household name in a country of more than 1.3 billion, Amazon announced that his “unique celebrity voice experience” feature will be available to purchase in 2021.

In a tweet, the company shared this news to excited fans and followers. The firm said, “It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice, and more.”

The country leader for Alexa Amazon India, Puneesh Kumar said,

Mr. Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice.

The Sholay actor’s earlier venture into vocal blogging started in 2010 with Bachchan Bol-Bachchan Speak which enabled fans to listen to pre-recorded messages by the star with the tap of a button.

Amitabh Bachchan and his siblings including daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya recently recovered from Covid-19 after being hospitalized for the virus. Therefore, the development would take some time but the signing of Amitabh Bachan for Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa is confirmed.

