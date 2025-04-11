Supreme Court of Pakistan Welcomes AI in Judiciary — But With Caution

Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting widely used in every aspect of life. Now, the judicial system of Pakistan is also seeking to incorporate AI in it to get the maximum benefits of it. The Supreme Court of Pakistan today acknowledged the potential of AI to enhance the justice system’s efficiency while warning that its use must be guided by strong ethical and constitutional safeguards.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi also emphasized the need for urgent reforms at the district level in court and case management.

“There is an urgent need to examine the systemic causes of such delays,” the judgement stated, “and to devise innovative court and case management systems.”

AI as a Tool, Not a Replacement

Justice Shah acknowledged growing global interest in tools like ChatGPT, GitHub Copilot, and DeepSeek, noting their potential to support judges in research, drafting, and ensuring consistency in rulings.

“AI, when deployed within principled boundaries, holds significant potential to enhance judicial and institutional productivity,” the Court noted.

However, the ruling stressed that AI must never replace human judges, nor should it be treated as a decision-making authority.

Use Cases: Where AI Fits in the Courtroom

The judgement outlined several domains where AI could enhance the judiciary:

Smart legal research and language refinement

Comparative legal analysis

Case allocation to reduce manipulation

Improving coherence and consistency in decisions

Importantly, the Court emphasized AI’s role in supporting, not supplanting, judicial discretion.

What This Means: Insight and Implications

The use of AI in Pakistan’s legal landscape is a significant moment. By highlighting AI’s strengths and its ethical dangers, the Supreme Court has made it clear: Pakistan will not be left behind in AI adoption but will proceed with caution, not blind enthusiasm.

While many other countries, including India, the UK, and the EU, have already adopted AI in their legal systems, the adoption of AI in Pakistan’s legal landscape is a great gesture. It will help to solve the bulk of cases and take a record of those cases in no time. But yes, there is a need to use AI with caution and a lot of privacy measures.

Next Steps: Policy Guidelines Recommended

The Court also highlighted that the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee and Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan should draft clear and comprehensive AI usage guidelines. While making draft, the following points should be kept in mind

Define permissible applications of AI in courts

of AI in courts Safeguard judicial autonomy

Embed ethical and constitutional principles

Maintain public trust in the legal process

Conclusion: A Carefully Calibrated Future

“In sum,” the judgement reads, “AI must be welcomed with careful optimism.” The Court sees AI as a path to reducing delays and increasing access to justice—but only if human dignity, empathy, and fairness remain at the heart of the legal system.

Pakistan’s judicial future lies not in choosing between man and machine but in finding the right balance between the two. Moreover, the introduction of AI in the judicial system will also help the country to go digital. But yes, there is a need to use it with caution.

