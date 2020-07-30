In the times of pandemic when lockdowns are imposed, stringent measures must be adopted to regulate the affairs of the country. These measures mostly involve good connectivity among all the governmental institutions and bodies as we are living in the age of technology. Unfortunately, it is not the case in our beloved country. Recently, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has shown resentment over the non-availability of the video linking facility in the Adiala prison, Rawalpindi. As the internet facility would help in avoiding the delays in the trials of NAB court in the detention centers.

Supreme Court Shows Resentment Over Non-Availability of Video-linking Facility in Adiala Prison

The issue was raised when a three bench committee was established and headed by Justice Mushir Alam for hearing the petition of secretary Union council Rawat and others. Shah Khawar the counsel of the Petitioner notified the committee that no development has been observed concerning the case of his client.

The Additional prosecutor by NAB told that it was happening because of the non-availability of video linking in the prison. He also added that several case trials have been inducted on the video-link including the trial of the former president Asif Ali Zardari

After which the notice was issued by the Supreme court to Attorney General and advocate generals of Islamabad and Lahore. The notice asked for an explanation as to why the video-linking was not yet available in the detention center of Rawalpindi.

While addressing the issue, Justice Mushir Alam said: “Providing video-link facility is not difficult in the age of technology.”

After hearing the plea, the Supreme court has ordered that proper video rooms must be set up in the detention centers along with proper facilitation to conduct speedy trials.

Check out? 10 Best Video Calling Apps For Work, Online Classes & Social Networking