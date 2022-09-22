Surbana Jurong to plan and design iconic residential project Sialkot Motorway City

A prominent housing society, Sialkot Motorway City (SMC) has entered into a partnership with the world’s renowned company, Surbana Jurong (Sj) to plan and design the iconic residential project. The agreement signing ceremony took place in Sialkot, where officials of both the companies signed the agreement. Other senior officials of SMC and Sj were also present at the occaion.

Advertisement

The Sialkot Motorway City project was launched with the aim to deliver an iconic residential project to redefine the luxurious lifestyle for living in Pakistan. Like Singapore and other world’s top class cities, the SMC residential project will be the first master plan of its kind in Pakistan. The project will attract huge investment in the country. As Exclusive Sales partner, the 5G Group of companies is ensuring the project. The SMC residential project is the joint venture of MAZ developer and 5G Group of companies.

Surbana Jurong is the world’s renowned town designing, planning, managing and delivering consultancy firm with 70 years of successful track record. Sj has built more than a million homes in Singapore, created master plans in more than 60 countries and developed over 100 industrial parks globally.

Sj said that as a master planner of the SMC housing society, the company will prepare better plan for the SMC project as compared to the Singapore city. They said that SMC will give a new identity to Sialkot as well as Pakistan as a whole.

Mr Muhammad Usman Khan, Chairman 5G Group of Companies was present on the occasion of the contract signing ceremony. He discussed the revolutionary business opportunities that the SMC game changing project is expected to offer.

The housing society is easily accessible from main Sialkot city and the nearby towns. The project is located on the main Wazirabad Road on Motorway starting junction and at 10 minutes’ drive from Sialkot Cantonment. Motorway and Sialkot Airport are situated in close vicinity of the housing society. For Further details Sialkot Motorway City official UAN number is 0304- 11 12 013.

Check out? Contact Free Society is Becoming Normal in South Korea