Do you have the Microsoft Surface Duo? It is the Android-powered, dual-screened smartphone that offers two 5.6-inch AMOLED display screens with a resolution f 1350 x 1800. Microsoft Surface Duo can convert itself into a small tablet with its ground-breaking opening to 180-degrees; both the screens create an 8.1-inch display with an 1800 x 2700 resolution. Surface Duo Update Offers unique features and improved camera.

This phone does not come in the box. Users have to buy a Surface Slim pen to write a message on the screen. The latest update is launching for the Surface Duo that weighs in at 137MB, as per Windows Central. The update will include the 5th November Android security concerns. The new update for the smartphone’s unlocked model has been launched, and the locked models will get this update within a few days.

Many other improvements have also been made to the device. This update will refine some of the photo quality of the 11MP camera of the phone. Similarly, the update will improve the dismissing and moving of applications when they expand side to side for both screens. The latest update will also improve device stability and touch stability.

Now you can check to see if you got an update or not by hitting your Surface Duo by making sure that your phone is connected to Wi-Fi. Then on the phone’s home screen, go to the Settings > System Update > Check for update > Restart now.

Furthermore, there is some more information on the Surface Duo. In September, Microsoft introduced its Sketch 360 application for the dual-screened phone before pulling it, and now the application is once again available for the users of Surface Duo. Sketch 360 creates 360 degrees of panoramic sketches.

You can easily install “Sketch” from the Google Play Store. Besides this, Microsoft says:

“Whether you are an architect, a VR designer, an urban sketcher, a 3D game designer, or a 360 video producer, you can easily construct an accurate sketch from a single viewpoint that’s easily shareable online using Sketch 360. Draw on one pane using an equirectangular grid and stencils as guides. The stencils help you draw the vertical and curved horizontal lines that look straight when seen in 360. As you sketch on the drawing pane, the sketch is projected onto the inside of a sphere with you at the center, rotating the 360 views to point to the latest stroke. You can also use your device’s tilt and rotation to determine the gaze of a virtual window pane.”

Works excellent with multi-screen devices and devices that support pressure-sensitive pens like the Microsoft Surface Duo.

