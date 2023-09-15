Surface Laptop Studio 2 Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Microsoft is all set to host a special event in New York City next week. While we are waiting for the event, one of the major unannounced Surface devices has just leaked. I am talking about the highly anticipated Surface Laptop Studio 2 that will be announced next week. It will come with some welcome upgrades in the form of Intel 13th Gen processors, Nvidia’s RTX 4060 GPU, a microSD card slot, and a USB-A port.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Specs, Feature & Design

The upcoming Surface Laptop Studio 2 will have a similar design to the original. It will come with a display that pulls forward to convert from laptop to tablet. Microsoft calls it studio mode. The laptop will come with modern Intel 13th Gen processors inside, paired with a new microSD card slot and USB-A port.

It is pertinent to mention here that the original one shipped with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU on top models. However, some reports claim that the top specs for the Surface Laptop will include an RTX 4050 or 4060 GPU and up to 64GB of RAM. If it comes out to be true, this will be the first Surface laptop to boast 64GB of RAM. The base model is rumored to include Intel Iris Xe graphics. Surface Laptop Studio 2 shipping will start on October 3rd.

Microsoft is also tipped to announce a Surface Go 4 next week with an Intel N200 processor inside. However, the photos of this device have not leaked yet. We also got our hands on the marketing images of the Surface Laptop Go 3. It looks very similar to the existing Surface Laptop Go 2. The new model is said to ship with Intel 12th Gen CPUs. It will also be available in early October. This event is going to be fully packed with amazing new devices. So, brace yourselves for the upcoming Microsoft event.