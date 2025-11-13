Survey Reveals Widespread Public Anger Over Pakistan’s Mobile Networks

A new PhoneWorld survey has revealed overwhelming public dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s mobile networks, as users from across the country expressed frustration over poor signals, weak internet connectivity, and inconsistent call quality.

The online poll asked consumers whether they were satisfied with their network’s performance. The results were striking: only 15 percent of respondents said they were satisfied, 21 percent were somewhat satisfied, and a resounding 64 percent admitted they were “not satisfied at all.” The post received over 170 comments, most of which criticized the country’s leading telecom operators—Jazz, Zong, Ufone, and Telenor.

Muhammad Shoaib, a longtime Telenor user since 2004, wrote, “Now its service has collapsed totally. I live in Bahria Town Lahore, and I face two major issues: no signal and zero internet speed. I have launched more than seven complaints ,but the result is zero.” Abdul Ghani added, “Telenor is a very bad network in Pakistan.”

Another user, Sajid Ali, addressed his comment directly to Mobilink support, saying:

“My internet service has not been working for the past four days despite sufficient balance and an active package. I rely on mobile data for daily tasks, and this interruption has caused a lot of inconvenience. Please resolve this urgently.”

Other comments reflected similar frustration mixed with humor. One user remarked, “Signals disappear faster than my mobile balance,” while another quipped, “Bijli kha, signal kha, bijli nahi to signal bhi nahi.”

Several comments condemned all operators collectively. “All of them have zero performance,” one said. Another user wrote, “Ufone should change its name to ‘No-fone’.” A participant from Sindh complained, “Very bad internet service from all networks and poor call quality. Please improve.”

Users also expressed anger toward regulators. One comment read, “PTA is the real problem. We can’t call, text, or get service, and no one takes responsibility.” Another added, “Pakistan mein kaam karne wali tamam cellular companies chor aur fraudi hain.”

Some defended individual networks, though faintly. “Zong is good but lacks coverage. Jazz has good coverage but poor speed and voice quality,” a user observed.

Industry analysts say the public outcry underscores a growing trust deficit between telecom operators and consumers. They argue that rising data usage and network congestion have outpaced infrastructure investments, leaving users frustrated. Experts warn that if operators do not prioritize reliability and transparency, the nation’s broader digital progress could slow down.

As Pakistan prepares for the rollout of 5G technology, the survey’s results send a clear signal that the public no longer wants promises; it wants performance.

