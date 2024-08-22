Suthra Punjab Initiative: Zindigi Partners With Waste Management Companies to Drive Digital Transformation

In a landmark event in Lahore, Zindigi – Powered by JS Bank – signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with several Punjab waste management companies. These MOUs mark a significant step towards the digitization of local government services. Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq, along with other notable officials, including Special Secretary Local Government Department Asia Gul, Chief Officer of Zindigi Noman Azhar, and Chief Business Officer Atif Ishaque attended the ceremony. This collaboration between the Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) department and Zindigi is an important part of the Suthra Punjab initiative spearheaded by CM, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The initiative aims to digitize Punjab’s waste management sector, improve service delivery, and ensure uniform cleanliness across the province.

Zindigi Joins Forces with Local Government Under Suthra Punjab Initiative

Zindigi plays an important role in this partnership, as it brings innovative digital solutions to the table. The company enables seamless fee collection and payment processing for businesses and households. The digital technology integration into the waste management sector is anticipated to significantly enhance efficiency, transparency, and service delivery across Punjab.

The project includes eight waste management companies from different regions of Punjab. All will be working together to meet the ambitious objectives set by the CM Punjab. Minister Zeeshan Rafiq praised Zindigi for its commitment to supporting the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative while addressing the ceremony. Moreover, he underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving digitization goals. He stated:

“Under the visionary leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Government is dedicated to making the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative a resounding success”.

He highlighted that this collaboration will streamline fee payments. Moreover, it will create approximately 100,000 new jobs, fulfilling a key promise made by the Chief Minister.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, repeated the company’s mission to drive Pakistan’s digitization efforts forward. He voiced excitement about contributing to the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative and underscored Zindigi’s commitment to improving waste management processes through digital innovation. This partnership will revolutionize waste management in Punjab. Furthermore, it will pave the way for a cleaner, greener province.

