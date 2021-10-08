In a landmark achievement. a company Swift Biz has established a local assembly in Pakistan for manufacturing digit smart feature phones that run on the KaiOS. Nearly a decade ago, a young Pakistani entrepreneur Mr. Abdur Rehman Mahmood had the ambition of producing digital products locally that would be available to Pakistani citizens at an affordable price. And now he has made the first significant step by setting up a local assembly of Digit phones in Pakistan.

Swift Biz Sets up its Local Assembly in Pakistan for Manufacturing Digit Phones

Jazz’s CEO Aamir Ibrahim Applauds the Digit Local Assembly:

The CEO of Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim visited the local assembly plant of the Swift Biz and cut the digit cake to pay a token of respect to its pioneers. In addition to that, Mr. Aamir also checked the quality of the phones being manufactured in the company. He was happy and showed satisfaction over the performance of the company. According to Mr. Aamir, Swift Biz has manufactured rough and tough phones that can be easily used by people of all ages.

At the time, when Mr. Abdul Rehman Mahmood established Swift Biz Solutions, the telecom sector was undergoing transformation all around the globe. So, he realized that the transformation in Pakistan will also be imminent and thus he planned to become an agent of this transformational change in the country.

As a result, the company under his leadership and mentorship launched a number of new products in the country. These products incorporated mobile broadband devices with telecom operators and the first of its kind 4G tablet with PTCL in 2016 which was called GadgeIT CharJi Tab.

Then afterward, the company developed a local brand named “Digit” and began discussions with KaiOS which was a great option for smart feature phones. The Jazz digit 4G is a simple and easy-to-use phone. In addition to that, the Digit 4G was specially customized for local usage and language along with the availability of all the important apps needed for daily use.

After the phone was designed, negotiations were held with Jazz to roll out a quality smart feature phone affordable for every Pakistani citizen. Thus Jazz Digit4G was launched at the price of Rs. 1,799 only with a monthly package offered by Jazz. So, we can say Mr. Abdul Rahman’s dream comes true in the form of ‘Pakistan ka Smartphone’.

About Swift Bizz:

Swift Bizz is rendering the best products of famous brands from around the globe. The company is actively engaged in launching new products and technologies to improve its product range. Swift Bizz aims to be the premier business solution provider and technical consultancy resource for clients to collaborate with. It’s a goal that keeps the company stretching all the time yet keeps them focused on bringing new technologies and products to their valuable clients.

